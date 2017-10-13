Nelson Mathew Skalbania Sells 70,900 Shares of Mag One Products Inc (MDD) Stock

Mag One Products Inc (TSE:MDD) Director Nelson Mathew Skalbania sold 70,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$34,032.00.

Nelson Mathew Skalbania also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Nelson Mathew Skalbania sold 10,900 shares of Mag One Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$5,232.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Nelson Mathew Skalbania sold 150,000 shares of Mag One Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Nelson Mathew Skalbania sold 40,000 shares of Mag One Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$11,200.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Nelson Mathew Skalbania sold 200,000 shares of Mag One Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

About Mag One Products

