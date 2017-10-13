Needham & Company LLC Trims Medtronic PLC (MDT) Target Price to $94.00

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medtronic PLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Medtronic PLC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical technology company to buy up to 49% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In other Medtronic PLC news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,569,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 11,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 5,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 192,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 194.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC in the second quarter valued at about $935,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

