Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Natural Alternatives International earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.565695699466 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) traded up 1.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 5,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.17.

Get Natural Alternatives International Inc. alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, Director Lee G. Weldon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/natural-alternatives-international-naii-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements. The Company operates through three segments: private-label contract manufacturing, patent and trademark licensing, and branded products. The private-label contract manufacturing segment primarily relates to the provision of private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other healthcare products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.