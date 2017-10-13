Nationwide Fund Advisors Holds Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

Nationwide Fund Advisors continued to hold its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ CHRW) opened at 77.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $81.16.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America Corporation dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, VP Angela K. Freeman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $82,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

