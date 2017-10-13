Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $2.87 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2,990.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,894,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,361,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,455,000 after purchasing an additional 81,943 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,665,000 after purchasing an additional 886,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,479,000 after purchasing an additional 524,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEC. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE JEC) opened at 58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post $3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

