Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $2.61 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 136.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.15% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation by 4,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) opened at 64.62 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.53 billion. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $71.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines Corporation had a negative return on equity of 45.58% and a negative net margin of 388.91%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post ($3.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,272 shares in the company, valued at $896,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,656.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

