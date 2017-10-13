Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NSM) Trading Up 6.2%

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM)’s share price was up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 1,219,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 237,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSM. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 19,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 208.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 91,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company provides residential loan services in the United States.

