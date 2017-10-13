HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.83) target price on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) target price on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.80) target price on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,008.80 ($13.26).

Get National Grid plc alerts:

Shares of National Grid plc (LON NG) opened at 939.50 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 888.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,097.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 32.33 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 952.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,011.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Grid plc (NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC Holdings plc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/national-grid-plc-ng-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

In other news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £138,126.90 ($181,602.55). In the last three months, insiders bought 41 shares of company stock valued at $39,223.

About National Grid plc

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.