National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of National Fuel Gas worth $38,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 87.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on National Fuel Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.71%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

