National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,900,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,402 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 59,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEP. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises L.P. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Icahn Enterprises L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ IEP) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,562 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.73. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $9.02. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises L.P. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post $9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Icahn Enterprises) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Energy, Metals, Railcar, Gaming, Food Packaging, Mining, Real Estate and Home Fashion. The Company’s Investment segment includes various private investment funds. The Company operates its Automotive segment through its ownership in Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation and IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC.

