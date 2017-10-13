Mysquare Ltd (MYSQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beaufort Securities

Mysquare Ltd (LON:MYSQ)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Beaufort Securities in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on the stock.

Mysquare (LON:MYSQ) opened at 2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.57. Mysquare has a one year low of GBX 0.83 and a one year high of GBX 6.43. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.90 million.

About Mysquare

MySquar Ltd is a mobile services company, which offers consumer technology solutions. The Company offers MyCHAT, which is a mobile messaging application. Its MyCHAT application allows users to interact with each other and find friends over the Internet using their mobile. It also allows users to use MyCHAT application in languages, such as Burmese and English.

