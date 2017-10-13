Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Holdings Boosted by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 445.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NGAM Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 25,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA Inc. alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 1.15%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. BidaskClub raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Holdings Boosted by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/murphy-usa-inc-musa-holdings-boosted-by-bluecrest-capital-management-ltd.html.

In other Murphy USA news, EVP Daryl R. Schofield purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $73,603.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. As of December 31, 2016, its retail stores were located in 26 states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.