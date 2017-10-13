MTY Food Group Inc (MTY) PT Lowered to C$48.00

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get MTY Food Group Inc alerts:

Shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) opened at 47.62 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/mty-food-group-inc-mty-pt-lowered-to-c48-00.html.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc is a Canada-based company, which franchises and operates quick-service restaurants. The Company operates in four segments: Franchising, which includes revenue from royalties, supplier contributions, franchise fees, rent, and the construction and renovation of restaurants; Corporate, which includes the direct sale of prepared food to customers; Distribution, which includes distribution of raw materials to restaurants of its Valentine and Franx banners, and processing, which includes the sale of ingredients and prepared food to restaurant chains, distributors and retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.