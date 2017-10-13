M&T Bank Corp Purchases 155 Shares of Capella Education Company (CPLA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capella Education were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capella Education by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Capella Education by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capella Education by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capella Education during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Capella Education by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Capella Education news, CEO J Kevin Gilligan sold 2,000 shares of Capella Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $164,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. Capella Education had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Capella Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPLA shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Capella Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capella Education from $86.00 to $79.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Capella Education

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment.

