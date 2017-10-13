M&T Bank Corp Continues to Hold Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)

M&T Bank Corp continued to hold its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801 shares of the bank’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Vice Chairman Hope Holding Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,572 shares in the company, valued at $92,674,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.06, for a total transaction of $88,704.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,511,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,866. Insiders own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.70%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services.

