Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 299 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 3,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 81.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $163,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $655,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/mosaic-family-wealth-llc-sells-299-shares-of-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.