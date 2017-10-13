Morgan Stanley Lowers Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYMC. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Symantec Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Symantec Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Symantec Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Symantec Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Symantec Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Symantec Corporation (SYMC) traded up 0.987% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.215. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,535 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $19.74 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. Symantec Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Symantec Corporation had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symantec Corporation will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Symantec Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -49.18%.

In other Symantec Corporation news, SVP Amy L. Cappellanti-Wolf sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $64,565.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,510.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $82,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,662,816 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 44,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Symantec Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Symantec Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

