Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,238.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,084,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,059,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,474,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,075,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,303,000 after acquiring an additional 291,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,493,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 878,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,792,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 439,412 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 121.84%. The business had revenue of $315.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.25 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

In related news, insider David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donnell Segalas purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $96,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,373.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 139,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,513 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

