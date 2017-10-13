Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hingham Institution for Savings as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth $258,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 38.9% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth $203,000. Archon Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 124.3% in the second quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) remained flat at $192.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $411.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.73. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $203.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The savings and loans company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.

