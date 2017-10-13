Moody’s Corporation’s (MCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $143.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCO. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Moody’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.78 million. Moody’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 167.31% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

In other Moody’s Corporation news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $6,066,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,216,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $69,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,932 shares of company stock worth $11,969,604. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation during the first quarter worth about $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation during the first quarter worth about $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 12,200.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corporation Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

