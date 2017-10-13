Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,725,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division held its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,471 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 444,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 3.7% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 1.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $409,733.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,181.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 26,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $1,214,443.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock worth $16,874,246. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (KO) opened at 46.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.17%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.11 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $49.00 price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

