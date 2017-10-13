Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded down 0.2334% during trading on Friday, hitting $41.7124. 825,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.6864 and a beta of 1.20. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $286,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 637.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,450.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,056.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

