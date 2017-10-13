Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Holdings Increased by First National Trust Co.

First National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,631,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,253 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 16,864,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,124 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,753,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,276,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,799,000 after purchasing an additional 179,087 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) opened at 41.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

