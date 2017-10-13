Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Insider William Dentino Sells 22,500 Shares

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) insider William Dentino sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $1,439,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Dentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, William Dentino sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $130,160.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, William Dentino sold 66,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $4,281,420.00.

On Monday, August 7th, William Dentino sold 66,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $3,965,940.00.

Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) traded down 5.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 905,137 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.44 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. Molina Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.87). Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare Inc will post ($2.70) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Molina Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

