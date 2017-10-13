News stories about Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Moleculin Biotech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.98567067644 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Moleculin Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Moleculin Biotech Inc. alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ MBRX) traded up 1.75% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,924 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock’s market cap is $47.01 million.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Waldemar Priebe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/moleculin-biotech-mbrx-earning-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, which it refers to as Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.