MML Investors Services LLC Has $549,000 Position in Stryker Corporation (SYK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,078,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,341,643,000 after purchasing an additional 657,656 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,099,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $164,396.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,853.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $731,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker Corporation from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) opened at 146.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.38. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Stryker Corporation Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

