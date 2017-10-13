Mirna Therapeutics (SYBX) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Mirna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SYBX) is one of 45 public companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mirna Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mirna Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirna Therapeutics N/A -44.70% -42.29% Mirna Therapeutics Competitors -13,404.97% 246.04% -20.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirna Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Mirna Therapeutics N/A N/A -1.73 Mirna Therapeutics Competitors $579.30 million $241.72 million -6.59

Mirna Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mirna Therapeutics. Mirna Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Mirna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mirna Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirna Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mirna Therapeutics Competitors 117 754 1615 58 2.63

Mirna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Mirna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mirna Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Mirna Therapeutics has a beta of 4, indicating that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirna Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mirna Therapeutics competitors beat Mirna Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mirna Therapeutics

Synlogic, Inc., formerly Mirna Therapeutics, Inc., is engaged in the development of a novel class of living treatments, Synthetic Biotic medicines. The Company uses its proprietary Synthetic Biotic development platform. Its pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases, such as Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Phenylketonuria (PKU). It is also focused on Synthetic Biotic medicines to address other conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease , cancer and metabolic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity. The Company’s synthetic biotic medicines leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically reengineer probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. The Company’s pipeline includes synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inborn errors of metabolism (IEM). It is developing SYNB1020 for the treatment of UCD and HE. It is developing SYNB1618 for the treatment of PKU.

