Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Microvision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvision and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) traded down 1.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. 108,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company’s market cap is $181.85 million.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 224.93% and a negative return on equity of 677.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microvision will post ($0.29) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Microvision by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microvision by 92.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 223,582 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvision Company Profile

Microvision, Inc is a developer of laser beam scanning (LBS) technology. The Company markets its technology under the brand name, PicoP. It has developed PicoP scanning technology that can be adopted by its customers to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions that use laser diodes as the light source.

