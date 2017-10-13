Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Microsoft Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microsoft Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.44.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ MSFT) traded up 0.48% on Thursday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,335,742 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.01. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Microsoft Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,776,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $3,999,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,097,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,108,526 shares of company stock valued at $515,879,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 4,034 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

