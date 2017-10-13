Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MU. UBS AG reiterated an “average” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) opened at 40.58 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $42.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post $7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,295.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 118,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $4,531,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,415 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,305 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

