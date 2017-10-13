Michael Z. Barkin Sells 7,953 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 7,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.55, for a total transaction of $1,722,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) opened at 216.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average is $209.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.71 and a 52-week high of $232.71.

Get Vail Resorts Inc. alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $209.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post $6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/michael-z-barkin-sells-7953-shares-of-vail-resorts-inc-mtn-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective (up previously from $264.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.