MGM Resorts International (MGM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE MGM) traded down 1.0153% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.7647. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,445 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6227 and a beta of 1.46.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $121,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $269,345.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Murren sold 57,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,806,264.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,565,760.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,831 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,927 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,344,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,052,000 after buying an additional 1,122,572 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,898,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,815,000 after buying an additional 211,812 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.