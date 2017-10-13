Metso Oyj (MXCYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Metso Oyj (NASDAQ:MXCYY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 20th.

Metso Oyj (NASDAQ:MXCYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect Metso Oyj to post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Metso Oyj (MXCYY) opened at 9.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 34.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. Metso Oyj has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj is a global supplier of technology and services for mining, aggregates, oil and gas, pulp, paper, as well as process industries. The Company’s segments include Minerals, Flow Control, and Group Head Office and other. The Minerals segment covers the Company’s mining, aggregates and recycling businesses.

