Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corporation makes up 2.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation in the second quarter worth $100,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 10.8% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 11.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation in the second quarter worth $144,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.45 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America Corporation’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.59 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other Bank of America Corporation news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of Bank of America Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

