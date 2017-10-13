Mednax, Inc (MD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mednax, Inc., formerly Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company that focuses on physician services for newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia care. The company ,through its subsidiaries, provides these services in the United States and Puerto Rico. In addition, MEDNAX engages in clinical research, monitoring clinical outcomes, and implementing clinical initiatives. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MD. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Mednax in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mednax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Mednax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Mednax in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mednax in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.49 million. Mednax had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Mednax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of Mednax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,131.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mednax by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mednax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mednax by 55.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mednax by 79.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mednax by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period.

About Mednax

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

