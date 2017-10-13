McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Shares Sold by Univest Corp of Pennsylvania

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $751,013.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,125.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $2,739,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.74.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened at 163.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average is $150.45.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. McDonald’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

