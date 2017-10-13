Matthew M. Maloney Sells 6,250 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $321,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.13 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $19,789,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,911,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,159,000 after buying an additional 329,401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

