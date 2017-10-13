TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of Hold.

Get Matrix Service Company alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/matrix-service-company-mtrx-raised-to-c-at-thestreet.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 22.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.