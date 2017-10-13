Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective increased by Bank of America Corporation from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS AG boosted their target price on Match Group from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Match Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Vetr cut Match Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $19.42 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Match Group from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Match Group had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $309.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Match Group news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 64,436 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,318,360.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,360.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sam Yagan sold 684,583 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $15,026,596.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 464,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,937.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,498 shares of company stock worth $19,287,878 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Match Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1,409.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 566,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 528,585 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Match Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

