Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on Match Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on Match Group from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

Shares of Match Group (MTCH) opened at 25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Match Group has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $309.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.36 million. Match Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Vice Chairman Sam Yagan sold 54,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $1,054,808.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,870.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 64,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,318,360.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,360.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 902,498 shares of company stock valued at $19,287,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 499.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

