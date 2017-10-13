Masimo Corporation (MASI) Holdings Held by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC maintained its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Masimo Corporation were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,710,000 after purchasing an additional 550,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,935,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,036,000 after purchasing an additional 318,060 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo Corporation by 28.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 392,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masimo Corporation by 42.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,704,000 after purchasing an additional 419,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Masimo Corporation by 27.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,095,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,872,000 after purchasing an additional 233,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Roth Capital increased their price target on Masimo Corporation from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masimo Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Masimo Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 85.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. Masimo Corporation has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $104.71.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. Masimo Corporation had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $959,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,249 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

