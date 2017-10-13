Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Holdings Increased by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.20.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.37 per share, with a total value of $99,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $285,454.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) opened at 205.98 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.38 and a 1-year high of $244.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post $7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

