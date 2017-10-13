Marston's PLC (MARS) Receives GBX 140 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 137.27 ($1.80).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on Marston's PLC from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Marston's PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Marston's PLC from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston's PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on shares of Marston's PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) traded up 0.09% on Friday, reaching GBX 106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,690 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.82. Marston's PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 101.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 147.70. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 612.23 million.

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 8,293 shares of Marston's PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £8,873.51 ($11,666.46).

About Marston's PLC

Marston’s PLC is engaged in running pubs and beer brewing. The Company owns a range of assets from pubs to brands. The Company’s segments include Destination and Premium, which consists of food and drink sales, accommodation and gaming machine income; Taverns, which includes Food and drink sales, rent from licensed properties, accommodation and gaming machine income; Leased, which includes drink sales, rent from licensed properties and gaming machine income; Brewing, which comprises drink sales and third-party brewing, packaging and distribution, and Group Services.

