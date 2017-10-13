Marshfield Associates Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Marshfield Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 9.8% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marshfield Associates owned 1.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $131,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 309,559 shares. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post $4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS AG cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,210,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,378.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $969,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,579 shares of company stock worth $18,756,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

