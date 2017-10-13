Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,666 shares during the period. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) worth $54,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP grew its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,295,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 382,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,108,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,495 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nomura set a $80.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) opened at 71.78 on Friday. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.41%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,869,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

