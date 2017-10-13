Manitex International (MNTX) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Manitex International (NASDAQ: MNTX) is one of 18 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Manitex International to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -15.69% 2.50% 0.78% Manitex International Competitors -24.03% 10.43% 4.25%

Volatility and Risk

Manitex International has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International’s peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $274.79 million $6.67 million -3.52 Manitex International Competitors $696.10 million $107.92 million 49.94

Manitex International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International. Manitex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Manitex International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Manitex International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Manitex International Competitors 44 291 291 8 2.41

Manitex International currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Manitex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manitex International is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Manitex International peers beat Manitex International on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries. In the ASV segment, the Company manufactures a line of compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders. In the Equipment Distribution segment, the Company markets products used primarily for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications that include road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance. The Company, through its subsidiary Manitex, Inc., markets a line of boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes.

