Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Position Lifted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 79.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 105.3% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 3,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) opened at 45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

