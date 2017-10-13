Majesco Entertainment (COOL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Majesco Entertainment (NASDAQ:COOL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Majesco Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 43.7103034110752 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Majesco Entertainment (COOL) traded up 0.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,564 shares. The stock’s market cap is $153.56 million. Majesco Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

About Majesco Entertainment

PolarityTE, Inc, formerly Majesco Entertainment Company, is the owner of patent applications and know-how related to regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, as well as software applications used in diagnosis and treatment related to regenerative medicine. The Company seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves.

