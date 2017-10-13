Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,418 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (MET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,957,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,843,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,723,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,020,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,297,000 after purchasing an additional 680,903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,704,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,189,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,265,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,427,000 after purchasing an additional 664,918 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded MetLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,418 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (MET)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-3418-shares-of-metlife-inc-met.html.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.