Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $15.91 Million Stake in Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,459 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Delphi Automotive PLC worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in the second quarter worth $20,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in the second quarter worth $4,238,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in the second quarter worth $3,200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 329.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 47,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) opened at 98.10 on Friday. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $104.09. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 60.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sidlik sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $874,535.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $191,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,501.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $1,903,025. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS AG cut shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

About Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

